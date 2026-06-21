Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama jumps 40%, crosses Rs 25 crore worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-family drama witnessed a strong 40.2% jump on Saturday, earning Rs 7.5 crore and taking its India net collection to Rs 12.85 crore. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film has already crossed Rs 25.5 crore worldwide in just two days.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a confident comeback with Maa Inti Bangaram, and audiences have responded well to the film right from day one. Directed by B.V Nandini Reddy, this female-led action family drama opened with pretty solid numbers, and it kind of started well. On day one, it raked in Rs 5.35 crore net in India from 2,658 shows, not bad at all. Overseas, it also did impressively, bringing in Rs 6.60 crore gross, so the worldwide opening day total climbed up to Rs 12.80 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 2

On its second day (Saturday), the movie showed healthy growth, earning Rs 7.50 crore net across 2,591 shows, a 40.2% jump from Day 1. This brings its two-day India net collection to Rs 12.85 crore and gross to Rs 14.90 crore. Overseas, it added another Rs 4 crore, taking the international gross to Rs 10.60 crore.

The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 25.50 crore.

The Telugu version led the charge with Rs 7.15 crore net on Day 2, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.35 crore. The film’s steady rise shows that audiences are connecting with its mix of action and family drama.

About Maa Inti Bangaram

Maa Inti Bangaram follows Swarna (Samantha), a seemingly ordinary woman in a traditional saree who tries hard to fit into her husband Dr. Anirudh’s (Diganth Manchale) conservative household. However, her quiet life is turned upside down when a dangerous past catches up with her, forcing her to unleash a fierce, protective side to safeguard her family.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Gulshan Devaiah as the antagonist Karuna, along with Gautami, Sreemukhi, and Chaitanya Krishna. Jointly produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, it has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes and has received a UA (13+) certification.

Maa Inti Bangaram, with its punchy core performance and a mix of feelings plus action, gives Samantha a really solid platform to show how versatile she is. The first weekend performance looks strong, so it seems the movie hit the right nerve with the audience, and not in a small way either.

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