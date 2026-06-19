Maa Inti Bangaram X review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals the show despite predictable storyline

Maa Inti Bangaram X review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-anticipated film has finally hit theatres. Going by the posts that have gone viral, the film has been getting mixed reactions. Read on to know how good or bad the film is.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans have a reason to rejoice. For the actor - who is often lauded for her incredible onscreen performance, is back on the big screen for her highly anticipated film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film - which has been directed by Nandini Reddy - hit theatres on Friday, June 19. As expected, after the first few shows, viewers have took to social media to share their reactions. During a recent press meet, Samantha had shared her opinion on the action sequences in the film. "If you watch the film, there are no slow-motion sequences, no flying shots and no build-up shots. It's extremely realistic. The punches are real. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. These are extremely realistic action sequences. I performed all the action sequences myself. That's why everybody likes the action and it looks authentic."

What have netizens said on X?

Netizens may have had mixed reaction to the film, but Samantha continues to be lauded. One post read, “MAA INTI BANGARAM is EXCELLENT!! What an amazing entertainment! A must watch with family in theaters. It’s been a long time since a full length comedy action movie was made. Samantha has done a fabulous job, second hero of the movie is Santhosh Narayanan, Screenplay and dialogues are too good! Samantha’s friend character, Gulshan and everyone has acted very well." Next post said, "#MaaIntiBangaram : THE QUEEN IS BACK. Ahh Performance.. And ahh fight sequences. Pakka family bomma.. Weekend ki fulls pakka.." Another comment mentioned, "#MaaIntiBangaram It feels sooo good to walk out of a theatre with a genuinely satisfying experience. It’s basically Kalisundam Raa meets Basha template, where instead of a man with a past, we get a woman with a past. The Kalisundam Raa side works brilliantly, interesting characters, quirky dialogues, and that emotional family drama connect really well. But “The Past” is where the film stumbles a bit. It needed a more impactful antagonist and stronger conflict. Not that it’s bad, Gulshan Devaiah keeps the tension high whenever he’s on screen. but the character deserved a better written conflict. Samantha carries the entire film effortlessly, like a true Star. The action choreography is slick and stylish, and deserves a special mention. The BGM elevates the narrative beautifully and adds a lot more impact to the action blocks, making those moments work even better. Several supporting roles also leave an impression, especially Anasuya played by Srimukhi and Kiranmayi played by Manjusha. After a solid second half, the film dips a little in places before ending on a very satisfying note."

Know more about Maa Inti Bangaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy drama which has been created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy. The film also features Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Its supporting cast that includes Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha.

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