Maatrubhumi: After title change, Salman Khan-Chitrangada Singh starrer eyes GLOBAL appeal?

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, which is now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is one of the star's most-anticipated films. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it revolves around the Galwan clash that had happened in 2020.

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama, Battle of Galwan, has been given a new title. Now called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, the film revolves around the 2020–2021 India–China border skirmishes. The announcement of the title change was confirmed with a new poster that was released on March 16. After the crucial update, director Apoorva Lakhia had revealed the real reason behind the change. He said the possibility of title change existed from the time the project had kicked off.

What is the new update on Maatrubhumi?

If recent reports are anything to go by, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace will also feature a Chinese song. Mid-day has reported that Salman Khan started filming the project in Ladakh in September 2025. They had to finish the shoot by mid-December. Nonetheless, since February 2026, Apoorva and Salman have been busy reshooting some parts of the film in Mumbai. They have also decided to add new sequences which means another 40 days of work will be added. The report further mentioned, "They are also planning to film a Chinese song that will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Salman will shoot the number as soon as it has been finalised and recorded".

What led to title change?

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama draws inspiration from by the Galwan Valley clash. Director Apoorva Lakhia had recently revealed that title change wasn't "overnight decision." While chatting with HT City, the director said, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles-Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight." The filmmaker also mentioned that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace beautifully captures emotion and sacrifice. It also puts forth the "soul of the story-preserving humanity even in the face of conflict". It was also confirmed that the film will feature a song by the same name. Going by the love the new title has received, the title feel "right" to the director.

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