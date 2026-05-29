Maatrubhumi FIRST review: Salman Khan's patriotic drama leaves Subhash Ghai IMPRESSED, director calls it 'A must watch'

Salman Khan's upcoming patriotic drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace received its first industry reaction after a special screening attended by Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan and other Bollywood filmmakers.

Maatrubhumi first review: A private screening of the rough cut of Bollywood star Salman Khan's next movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, was recently held for a small number of friends and Hindi film industry professionals. Veteran director Subhash Ghai gave fans a preview of the star-studded group by posting a group photo from the screening on social media.

Maatrubhumi special screening

Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia, and others were in the photo.

Actor Chitrangada Singh showed up wearing a white suit, while Salman Khan was spotted wearing an all-black outfit.

Maatrubhumi first review out

Sharing the image, Subhash Ghai wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars salman khan n Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of india n china with their respective emotions for their nations n their families with a theme of mutual peace n respect."

"Thank u dear salman for inviting us n we wish u grand success of such a positive film MAATRU BHUMI . With all our blessings," he added.

so beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film.?? pic.twitter.com/i7TP2VnDnq — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 28, 2026

Salman shares close ties with top filmmakers

Salman Khan has built some of the most successful and long-standing collaborations in Bollywood, and many of his frequent directors were present at the recent event. The actor shares a particularly warm and fruitful association with Sooraj Barjatya. Together, they have given several iconic films including the evergreen Maine Pyar Kiya, the massive hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, and the more recent Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman Khan's collab with Kabir Khan and David Dhawan

Salman has also delivered multiple blockbusters with Kabir Khan, most notably the high-voltage Ek Tha Tiger, the emotionally powerful Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. His successful run with David Dhawan includes fun, mass entertainers like Judwaa, Biwi No.1, and Partner.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace release date

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Salman’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before the makers opted for a more sensitive and meaningful title. It is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The film is currently in the final stages of post-production and is expected to hit theatres soon. With Salman Khan leading the project and Apoorva Lakhia at the helm, expectations are naturally high for this intense patriotic drama.

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