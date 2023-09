Rio Kapadia, who was one of the most familiar faces in the industry, has passed away at the age of 66. The reason behind his demise is yet to be disclosed, but one of the family friends of the actor confirmed the death news. He was survived by his wife, daughter, and one grandson, Veer. A close friend of Rio Kapadia shared this heartbreaking news in a statement without disclosing the reason for the death. "Dear friends, with great regret, I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 pm today". The last rites of Rio Kapadia will take place on September 15 in Goregaon, where all the family members and close friends will be present to pay their last respects to the actor. Also Read - Shree movie Review: Hussain Kuwajerwala’s debut vehicle lacks wheels, so runs on sheer ambition alone!

Rip Kapadia's acting career

Rio Kapadia may not be known by his name, but he was a very popular face and was a part of many big franchise films like Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De, Happy New Year, Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, and more. Rio was also part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was lauded for his role as King Gandhar in the Mahabharata.

Trending Now

Rio Kapadia was one of the most relevant actors and always had an opinion of his own on any wrongdoing. Once there was a time when the actor was replaced by an actor in one of the TV shows where he had strongly opposed and spoken about the basic rights of the actor," I belong to no such group; I have grown up in a different way and have certain values in life. This is a very bad situation for any actor to be in, and many of them have faced this in the industry. When you see the shows made abroad, they prepare the entire script of a particular serial and submit it. Only when the whole story gets approved can the show be aired."

Rio Kapadia was last seen in Made in Heaven 2, where he played the role of Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur's father. The popular show featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles. Rest in peace, Rio Kapadia.