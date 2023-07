The series Made In Heaven whipped up a storm upon its release on Amazon Prime. The performances of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, and Jim Sarbh were a treat to watch. Thanks to its popularity, Made In Heaven will soon be arriving with its second season. Ahead of announcing the release date, the makers have shared a recap video of the web series with Kalki Koechlin’s voiceover. Kalki, who essayed the role of Faiza, has opened up about being “thrilled and excited” to be a part of Made In Heaven 2. Also Read - Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more actresses who shared casting couch experience

Kalki Koechlin overwhelmed by Made In Heaven’s positive responses

Kalki Koechlin, known for breathing life into complex characters, shared that as an actress she was overwhelmed by the outpour of positive responses and rave reviews that Made In Heaven received from viewers and critics, making it a "critically acclaimed series". Speaking about the upcoming season 2, Kalki confirmed that the second installment would be far grander than the previous one, which will surely"enthrall" the audience.

Kalki Koechlin on Made In Heaven 2

"Moving forward into season 2, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience," Kalki Koechlin said.

Made In Heaven recap

On July 20, Prime Video dropped an intriguing recap of Made In Heaven that took us on a nostalgic ride of the love story between Kalki Koechlin’s Faiza and Jim Sarbh’s Adil. The short video shows how Faiza is in two minds about confessing to her best friend Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) about her love affair with Adil. When Faiza and Adil met with an accident, the truth is revealed. At the crossroads now, it is for Season 2 to reveal how the lives of Faiza, Tara, and Adil unfold.

About Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair helmed the first season, comprising nine episodes. Made In Heaven Season 2 release date is under wraps.