Made In Korea X review: Priyanka Mohan’s Netflix film WINS praise for its emotional story; netizens call it 'warm and comforting'

Despite being a Tamil movie, Made in Korea has been dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. In addition to Priyanka, the film features Korean actors Jae-hyeon Jang, Si-hun Baek, Park Hye-jin, and Ha-Ram Jo.

Made In Korea Twitter Review: Netflix's latest Tamil film, Made In Korea, has begun streaming on the OTT platform. The film is directed by Ra.Karthik and stars Priyanka Mohan in the major role. The movie centres on a Tamil Nadu girl who wants to stay in Korea and how her life changes after moving there. The film has already been seen by a large number of individuals, who are posting their opinions on X (Twitter).

Made In Korea X review

A netizen tweeted, "I wasn’t a big fan of Korean dramas, but yesterday I watched a movie MADE IN KOREA and it felt so warm and comforting. Do watch it , it’s available on Netflix.... (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MadeInKorea - Needed more K-Drama! A straight-fwd film that has neat setup & some heartwarming moments clicking but writing is very baseline for emotions to really land & things just pass by from one point to another... Fine for timepass! Pretty good perf from PAM AVERAGE (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#MadeInKorea - A Beautiful Heartwarming tale of Korean Landscape @priyankaamohan as Shenba from a rural part in TN wants to explore Korea, delivered a beautiful performance Director @Rakarthik_dir 's screenplay is fairly engaging, especially at the latter Half Just a 2hrs duration original from @riseeastcre , streaming now on Netflix, which can definitely give a try (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

More about Made In Korea

Priyanka made her acting debut in the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella. However, gained to prominence with the Tamil flick Doctor. Last year, she appeared in the Telugu hit They Call Him OG.

After Made in Korea, the actress appeared in films such as Kavin #9 and 666 Operation Dream Theatre.

