Currently, the excitement for a fun-filled Goa ride is on the rise, and the trailer of Madgaon Express deserves all the credit. It's indeed a very astonishing thing to see such an amazing impact of a trailer on the minds of the masses and this clearly states that the film is sure to book phenomenal advance bookings. The trailer has certainly set the right tone for the audience to witness a fun-filled journey to Goa and that seems to have captivated the audience's attention which will surely reflect on the advance booking windows. Also Read - Madgaon Express to Dil Chahta Hai: The five best friendship films that will light up your mood

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

The trailer of Madgaon Express presented the three immensely entertaining casts of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary who are coming together for the first time while joining the force will be extremely talented Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. Must say, Kunal Kemmu is making sure to deliver a power-packed entertainment in his directorial debut. It seems to be a story that traces the journey of three friends on their way to fulfill their dream of going to Goa and then what happens ahead is total madness.

The trailer is indeed worth grabbing attention and the response it is receiving from the masses speaks volumes of the rage that the film will create with its release. It will surely reflect on its advance bookings as soon as it opens.

Watch a video of Nora Fatehi here:

The young audience will certainly race first toward the ticket windows and the film's advance bookings will be phenomenal. The trailer has already cemented itself as the most entertaining trailer of the year. This will certainly be proved by the advance bookings of the film which is sure to attract huge numbers.