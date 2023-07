Madhoo Shah was seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. The actress recently sat down with Malavika Mohanan, Aishwarya Rajesh and others for a meaningful conversation about the changes in the industry and the changes they want have seen throughout the years. Madhoo Shah talked about not being interested to play a mother to Ajay Devgn in films. They both started their careers in Hindi films together with Phool Aur Kaante. Also Read - Juhi Chawla's shocking revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and KKR, 'He scolds me every time...'

Madhoo Shah talks about why she left the films

During a conversation on Maitri: Female First Collective, Madhoo Shah revealed why she left the industry. It so happened that Malavika Mohanan talked about the gender dynamics in the industry, revealing that she was shocked to see it. The actress talks about how female actresses would only play a catalyst in a man's mission while everything in the film revolved around men. Madhoo adds to it saying that it was the reason she left the industry at that point. The actress shares she did a lot of films by then and with substantial roles. She did not have complaints as she got to dance a lot in films. However, she adds that after doing something like Roja, going back to only dancing was not what she wanted. She was really unhappy. And that's when she decided to quit. The actress says that in her childish arrogance, she quit films and wrote a letter to everyone and expressed her intentions too. However, she later realised that she is an artist and came back to films. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna's studio for the first time after splitting from Naga Chaitanya – here's why

Madhoo Shah says she does not want to play mother to Ajay Devgn

When asked about being called vintage actress, yesteryear star and ageing actress, the actress said that it is privileged to age. The actress questions the bizarre notion of wanting to look young forever. She says that it is not about wanting to look as young as your 20-year-old daughter but feeling youthful. The actress talks about people questioning her for flaunting her physique in a mini-skirt at the age of 50. She says that getting good roles has become difficult these days and adds that she does not want to play a mother to Ajay Devgn in films. She adds, "We were launched together… we are the same age. But things are changing because Tabu and Devgn did a film in which both were of the same age. That’s why I am extremely grateful for the change the industry has gone through." Also Read - Thalaivii gets a thumbs up from Rajinikanth; here's what the Thalaivar said about the Kangana Ranaut starrer