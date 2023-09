The marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha happened on Sunday in Udaipur. The couple booked lavish rooms at the Taj Lake Palace and The Leela for guests. But it was a very intimate wedding. The biggest disappointment for many was the absence of Priyanka Chopra. We know that the sisters are close. Parineeti Chopra was there for every event of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding. The actress had dropped by the engagement of Raghav Chadha and Pari in Delhi. Rumours were rife that Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra would attend the marriage together. The paps have questioned Madhu Chopra on the absence of Priyanka from the nuptials... Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride's simple look leaves netizens disappointed; fans say, 'Kaha Se Lag Rahi Newly Married' [Check Reactions]

Madhu Chopra reveals reason for absence of Priyanka Chopra

Madhu Chopra told the paparazzi that Priyanka Chopra is busy due to some work commitments. She also said that the wedding was super fun. The lady said that no presents were exchanged as the couple insisted on just blessings. Madhu Chopra said that Parineeti Chopra is a beautiful girl and looked even prettier as a bride. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: To-be bride and groom's first pictures from Sangeet OUT

The lady was seen in a Bollywood inspired look for the 90s theme night sangeet function of the couple. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Sehrabandi, Baraat, Shaadi time and details out

Netizens speculate on real reason

Priyanka Chopra has been active on Instagram. She wished Pari on her Insta story, and also shared a video from a trip to Franklin Jonas' animal farm with Malti Marie. The strike in Hollywood has just ended. As we know, shoots were stalled across the board. Many wondered if Priyanka Chopra skipped the marriage because of the divorce crisis in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's life. It has taken on an ugly turn with the actress' lawyer making explosive revelations. People felt she stayed away to avoid questions on that issue. Priyanka Chopra has been touring with Nick Jonas...

We can see that people are speculating so much on Priyanka Chopra's absence. Others missed the fashion quotient that she would bring on for the party. Well, a couple of receptions are being planned in Mumbai and Delhi. Let us see if the actress attends there or not.