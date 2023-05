Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently shared his thoughts on the popular boycott Bollywood trend. Several films in the last year fell prey to this trend. 2022 was a terrible year for the film industry as every second failed massively in theaters. Only a handful of movies like Gangubai Kathiwadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ruled the box office. Netizens were furious towards the Hindi film industry and protested against almost every movie. The Fashion movie director states this is maybe the industry ignored Sushant Singh Rajput which led to all this. Also Read - When Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was extremely scared of Salman Khan; watch viral video

, who is known for films like Fashion, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Satta, and more, opened up about the ongoing boycott trend in Bollywood. He feels the boycott trend started after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput as his death fueled aggression among the people. Speaking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast, the director said that he has noticed this boycott trend happened largely after the death of . He said 'Maybe the industry ignored him, he was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled.' He expressed grief over losing the actor saying the untimely demise was very unfortunate and that anger arose among the public making them aggravated. It is the public's opinion.

However, he also mentioned that it is just a phase. Despite boycott calls, people went to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi. He added people will watch films in theaters if the content is strong. Highlighting the success of Kantara, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said it's not like people don't go to watch the movies.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 allegedly committing suicide. The MS Dhoni actor’s death was unfortunate and shook the nation. Netizens claimed it was a murder because a talented star like him cannot end his life. The death created an uproar among his fans and netizens who then slammed Bollywood targeting some big names in the industry claiming they sidelined a bright star. among other star kids and were highly targeted and faced netizens' anger over social media.