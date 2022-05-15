made our childhood glorious. Whether it was dancing to her songs at wedding/annual days or fan-girling over her Bollywood heroine persona, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her dazzling smile were synonymous with the fascinating world of cinema. Her fandom includes some of Bollywood's hottest hunks from to . Take a look at how they professed their love for her... Also Read - Malayalam model Shahana’s death, Dileep sexual assault and kidnapping case, Vijay Babu rape case and more crimes that shocked the South film industry

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor who is known for his acting chops and dancing skills said that he had a huge childhood crush on Madhuri Dixit. He said that every kid of his generation went aww for the Dhak Dhak girl, and he was no different. Shahid Kapoor has said that she is the perfect Bollywood heroine and he did love to work with her. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit helping Sanjay Dutt through drug addiction, Harman Baweja cheating on Priyanka Chopra and hush-hush Bollywood secrets

This is pure goldhttps://t.co/x7wgGKva00 — Urmimala Banerjee (@urmisworld) May 14, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra

On Koffee with Karan, and Madhuri Dixit had come as guests. Young stars professed how star-struck they were by the beauties. Sidharth Malhotra said, "She is a superb dancer and her (dance) move that comes to my mind. Ya, the girl you wanna take to your bedroom." Madhuri Dixit said she was scandalised and doubled checked if she had heard right. Also Read - With Jayeshbhai Jordaar failing to take the box office opening we’ve come to expect of Ranveer Singh, here’s a look at his biggest openers so far

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor did the song Ghagra in in 2013. He said he was heartbroken when Madhuri Dixit got married in 1999. He was 17 at that time. He had said, "The first woman I fell in love with was Madhuri Dixit. The first woman who gave me heart break was Madhuri Dixit when she got married. Just the fact that I got an opportunity to dance with her and to see her on the sets was just amazing."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tiger Shroff

Years ago, Mans World India asked Tiger Shroff if he ever crushed on the leading ladies his dad romanced on screen. He said, "Madhuri Dixit! I love Madhuri. I didn’t get to meet her much as a child. I recently ran into her at an award function. That too was a “Hi Bye” sort of a meeting."



Vicky Kaushal said that his first crush was Madhuri Dixit when someone asked him this question in a Q and A session on Instagram.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BollywoodLife wishes the ultimate diva a very happy birthday. We hope that she stays healthy and her radiant smile never leaves her face.