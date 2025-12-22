'There was no...': Madhuri Dixit BREAKS silence on 90s rivalry rumours with Sridevi

Madhuri Dixit was one of the biggest heroines of the 90s. She ruled the film industry with her charisma and films. However, she and Sridevi were considered as rivals during that. Read on to know more.

The film career of Madhuri Dixit has been unbelievably versatile. By means of her acting, she has given proof of her ability in all time periods, thus, besides romantic heroines, portraying serious characters, and strong female leads, even taking up challenging roles. In the 1990s, she was one of the top actresses in Hindi cinema, and even today, her fan base is very large. Her latest web series, called Mrs. Deshpande, is a clear sign that Madhuri can still pull a new generation of viewers to her side with her acting. In this series, Madhuri is portraying a very different and complicated character, which has brought her a lot of attention. During the series' promotion, Madhuri unreservedly shared her thoughts on her journey, personal life, and co-stars in a Zoom Spotlight Session.

What was the conflict between Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi?

In this conversation, Madhuri Dixit also addressed the alleged differences with the late actress Sridevi. During the 1990s, the two actresses were often regarded as competitors, and fans made it a habit to compare them. Madhuri opened up that between her and Sridevi, there was no discrimination or rivalry. She went on to say that Sridevi was an artist who gave her all, and it was the same with Madhuri. To Madhuri, they were both professionals and hence, no negative relations existed. Besides, she also remarked that it is utterly wrong to say anything bad or even slight about Sridevi. In her words: “There was no reason for any disrespect or negativity. She was a dedicated professional, just like I was, and I believe we acknowledged that.”

Madhuri Dixit in Sridevi’s role in Kalank

After Sridevi's death, Madhuri Dixit stepped into her role in the film Kalank. Sridevi passed away in 2018, after which Madhuri was cast in Karan Johar's film. This decision was widely appreciated. Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, shared a picture of her mother with Madhuri on social media, expressing her gratitude.

Janhvi wrote that the film was very close to her mother's heart, and she, her father, and sister Khushi thanked Madhuri for being a part of the project. In her words: “Abhishek Varman’s upcoming film was very dear to mom ...Dad, Khushi, and I are grateful to Madhuriji for being part of this wonderful film...” Janhvi had also said that she was excited to see Sridevi in Kalank as a viewer.

All about Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs.Deshpande

Meanwhile, in Mrs. Deshpande, Madhuri Dixit is seen in a completely different avatar. In this series, she plays the role of a convicted serial killer who helps the police solve murders that were committed similarly to her own. The character is complex, mysterious, and incredibly compelling. Madhuri's powerful acting further strengthens the narrative. This web series is currently streaming on JioCinema and is generating a lot of buzz among viewers.

