Madhuri Dixit's mother and veteran actress Snehalata Dixit passed away this morning at the age of 91 at her Mumbai residence. The actress' mother's last rites took place at the Worli crematory at 3 p.m. today. Madhuri issued a joint statement with her husband, Shriram Nena, and shared this heartbreaking news. The statement read, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant breaks down at song launch talking about split with Adil Durrani; netizens mock her, 'Iska acting Madhuri Dixit se bhi tagda hai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit was very close to her mother, and on her mother's 90th birthday last year, she prayed for her health by sharing an unseen picture of her along with husband Sriram Nene. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift from you. I wish you only good health and happiness!". Also Read - Women’s Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood divas who proved motherhood is no obstacle to having a successful career

You in our Prayers Madhuriji! Sending prayers for the loss of your beloved Mother! May her soul rest in Peace! @MadhuriDixit ❤️ — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) March 12, 2023

Actress Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit passed away this morning at 8. 40 am. Cremation between 3. 40pm in Worli. #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/ZHGD9xEJdw — Rahul Chauhan (@chauhanrahullll) March 12, 2023

RIP Snehlata Dixit ?

I can understand how your family might be feeling and i can't imagine how broken my love MD would be ??. )

But You all have to stay strong @MadhuriDixit .

You were the strongest pillar of family and no one can fill your place ?#MadhuriDixit #rip pic.twitter.com/oyg3cKdZF5 — Madhuri.creationss_ (@MadhurisHamna) March 12, 2023

Snehlata Dixit was one of the biggest inspirations for her daughter, Madhuri Dixit in one of her interviews had mentioned of her being proud of her achievements, which she had never even dreamed of. Madhuri was one of the most popular actresses of her times, in fact even now she makes her fans go Dhak Dhak with her appearance, the actress had taken sabbatical after getting married and having kids, but she came back and revived her Bollywood career all over again. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol faced rejections from Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and more Bollywood actresses; check full list