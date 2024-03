It's Maha Shivratri today and every devotee offers their prayers in a way to impress Lord Shiva. B Town diva Madhuri Dixit who is an ardent follower of Mahadev performs Shiv Nritya to wish her fans on the special occasion. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared the video of her performing gracefully on Shiv and Gauri song, the actress leaves you mighty impressed with her grace even today and fans are in awe of her flawless beauty and how. Madhuri looks stunning a coord set paired with a jacket and her facial expression while performing the Nritya is everything.

Watch the video of Madhuri Dixit performing Shiv Nritya on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit looks every bit ethereal in this video as she shows off her beautiful dance moves. Along with being the actress she is, Madhuri is one of the most graceful dancers and she has often left her fans and followers over her performances, this video is winning hearts for all right reasons.

Along with Madhuri Dixit other B Town celebs wishes fans on Maha Shivrati 2024.

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls the last year of Maha Shivratri celebration when is father was unwell and still visited the temple.

#Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Papa, mama @Aparshakti and I used to visit sector-6 Panchkula temple every year. Last year when my father was diagnosed, he had the courage to visit the temple during Shivratri all alone, being an ardent disciple… pic.twitter.com/hXj92Grpl2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2024

On the special occasion of Maha Shivratri, lets all pray for the well being of our loved ones. Har Har Mahadev.