Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj divorces wife after 12 years of marriage; says, 'it's more painful than death'

We wonder what's going on! Just yesterday and Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa shared the news of being separated after 18 years of a long marriage and their fans were highly disappointed. And now the latest couple from the industry is Mahabharat fame Nitish Bhardwaj who is popularly known for his portrayal as Krishna in mythological shows Krishan and Mahabharat. The actor revealed that he is getting separated from his wife after 12 years of marriage. In his interaction with Bombay Times, he said, All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core, the actor who has filed the divorce in Bombay High court further added, " It’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through". The actor didn't reveal if he is allowed to meet his twin daughters or not? He kept his information reserved to himself. Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth: How they met, fell in love, survived alleged extra marital affairs and finally divorced

Talking about south star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, they shared the joined statement of their separation that read, " "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." Also Read - Pushpa: After nailing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step, Kili Paul does break dance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Earlier south's most famous and loved couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and got divorced after four years of marriage and left the fans heartbroken! Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split: Ram Gopal Varma takes a dig at the couple with his tweets about 'Star Divorces'?