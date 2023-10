National Award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next after The Vaccine War. This time, Vivek Agnihotri, under the banner of I Am Buddha, will produce films based on the Hindu epic, Mahabharata. Yes, you read that right. It seems filmmakers are going back to their roots these days or making movies on Indian epics seems to be in vogue these days. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri removes Karan Johar from pictures as he celebrates his big win at the 69th National Film Awards

Vivek Agnihotri announced a three-part movie on Mahabharat

Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handle to announce his new project. Under his production banner, I Am Buddha, Vivek has joined hands with Dr SL Bhyrappa to make a movie based on the Hindu epic, Mahabharat. "Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLGY?," the social media handle of I am Buddha writes announcing the project. The movie is based on Dr SL Bhyrappa's book Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma.

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #IAmBuddha (@iambuddha_films)

Vivek Agnihotri shares a video announcing the movie on Mahabharata

In another post, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video in which he talked about what Mahabharat is, is it a Hindu epic or is it a consciousness of Bharat. For years, everyone has asked the question of whether Mahabharata is history or mythology. For 17 years, Dr SL Bhyrappa has researched this epic and made a modern classic called Parva. Vivek talked about how the book is called a masterpiece of masterpieces and went on to boast about the book being a best seller in various languages. He feels proud that Dr SL Bhyrappa has given them the opportunity to make a movie on his book. On the poster, Vivek revealed that the movie will be made in three parts. Vivek's announcement is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video post of Vivek Agnihotri here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #IAmBuddha (@iambuddha_films)

Watch The Vaccine War trailer video here:

In other news, Vivek Agnihotri grabbed headlines for cropping Karan Johar from the picture of National award winners. Later, Vivek revealed that Karan had praised his movie The Kashmir Files and congratulated him on his win. Vivek released a movie called The Vaccine War recently. However, the movie could not do wonders like The Kashmir Files. It minted about Rs 10.28 crore in India and earned Rs 14.65 crore worldwide.