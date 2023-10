After Ranbir Kapoor received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing Mahadev Betting App Case yesterday, more celebrity names have cropped up. As per the latest reports, Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi have received a summons from ED as well. The ED is probing the money laundering angle and tax evasion after they seized about Rs 400 crores following searches in Mumbai, Kolkata and more cities. Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi will be interrogated in connection to the betting app case.

