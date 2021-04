Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 16th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Vinayak becomes instrumental in finding Parvati

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Indra seeking Shiv's(Saurabh Raaj Jain) help. Shiv says that he is bound by his promise made to Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) he will not interfere. Ganesh and Kartikeyan mourn Parvati as they blame their own deeds for all this as the world suffers as Parvati has left Kailash. Saraswati and Laxmi blame themselves for all this as they had wanted to prove themselves greater than Parvati. Ganesh says that he can feel his mother and her power at the place where she gave birth to him. He says that he can find her anywhere. Parvati thinks that she has to give birth to a new thought process in this world in which all are alike in which worship is not done in one definite way, in which there is no wastage. Parvati decides that till she has created this thought process no one can find her and she creates a wall around her. Vinayak keeps trying to contacting her but is unable to. Parvati asks Vinayak to teach the others with his intelligence and if they do not then she will teach them so through Andhak. Vinayak decides to call out to all the devtas and do a yagya.

Parvati meets the chandals and she blesses them with food as they are suffering due to lack of it. The chandals refuse to accept it as they cannot forget the insults levied on them. Indra and the other devtas refuse to attend the yagya saying he will search for Parvati himself. Vinayak now knows that the devtas will not learn from his teachings but only from experience. Parvati seeks the forgiveness of chandals so that she can make up for what happened to them. Parvati tells them that she is here to stay with them and not to bless them. She is moved by the hungry children. She makes the kids eat the food. Narayan and Brahma discuss the happenings as they know that Andhak has been moving towards more and more evil. Andhak meets the tantrik son of Mahakali. Parvati says that she is here to create a equality amongst all and till that happens she will not leave. Andhak meets Mani Mani says that he just needs Andjhak's blood to have Mahakali. Andhak joins hands with them and gives his blood and they find Parvati. They decide to call upon Mhakali and make her come to them. Parvati blesses the kitchen of Chandals. Agnidev feels weak instantly then she blesses them with water and the same happens to Jaldev. This continues with Vayu,Prithvi and Nabh too. This way she makes the land near the chandals fertile. Later she makes it rain and Indra too feels the same way as the others. Now all the devtas are weak and unable to move. Also Read - Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 24th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Vishnu causes Vrinda's death and Kali vows to kill him

Indra now decides to meet Vinayak and participate in the yagya. Gauri though still does not accept Parvati's apology. Indra is confused about the yagya as there is no items for it. Vinayak elaborates that till their thoughts change no one can ever find Parvati. Vinayak says that they they have to do an ahuti of all their evil thoughts so as to bring an equality in the nature. Each of them do that one by one. As they complete the yagya Parvati presents herselves in the mathangi form in the fire before them all. Also Read - Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 18th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Jalandhar makes the grievous mistake of his life