Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 24th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Vishnu causes Vrinda's death and Kali vows to kill him

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) asking Kartikeyan to not get violent on Kailash. Jalandhar vows to get his army to kailash but Ganesh warns him to try but he will never succeed. Parvatri tells Jalandhar that this was his last chance to find a good path but he lost it and now he will end. Jalandhar says that he would prefer war rather than staying away from Parvati and also says that the truth is she can never end him. Parvati says that he is a fool to beleive that. Jalandhar walks away confidentally that even Parvati and Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) together cannot kill him. Parvati asks Shiv where this would end. There Vrinda sees a nightmare about her being a widow. She screams as she wakes. She sees Jalandhar infront of her and is relieved. She hugs him and says that she is happy to have him back. She tells him that she wants to start a new life with him now that he has achieved forgiveness of Parvati and Shiv. She makes him wait as she says she will get something. Also Read - Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 25th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Kartikeyan faces Jalandhar as Parvati awaits the inevitable

Shiv tells Parvati that a very dangerous part of this story is about to begin. We realise that it is not Jalandhar but Vishnu in the form of Jalandhar who sits infront of Vrinda. He thinks that he has to seek forgiveness of both his wife Laxmi and sister Parvati because he is about to break Vrinda's trust. Parvati and Laxmi feel restless as they await Jalandhar's end. Parvati realises that what Shiv had said about three women being effected by this story. She goes to meet Shiv. Jalandhar meet Ushana who scolds him for trying to get to Parvati and says that he is not aware of the strength that the two of them posses. Jalandhar says that he is not effected by the fact that they are very powerful but is effected by the fact that they are in this tofgether and they have a whole lot of trust on each other. Ushana says that this kind of power he can obtain only from Vrinda. He asks Jalandhar to give Vrinda all the rights of a wife. Jlaandhar agrees to this and says that thsi the right thing to do. Also Read - Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 18th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Jalandhar makes the grievous mistake of his life

Vrinda sits with Vishnu faking Jalandhar and talks about the time the met. She also says that she would happily devout5 herself completely to him and fulflill all her dreams. Vishnu is troiubled and turns to Shiv with his guilt but Shiv reassures him tha all of this is for a greater good and they will all realises this later in time. Vrinda says that she freels a divine presence nbear him And says that this is so because he has returned from kailash. Vrinda then asks Vishnu faking as Jalandhar to marry her once again tonight. Vishnu is gulit ridden by this but Vrinda insists and he says yes. Parvati reaches Shiv and asks him who the three ladies were whom he talked about. She is troubled to know that the third woman is Vrinda. Parvati is disturbed and Shiv says that everything that happens is with a purpose. Also Read - Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 17th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Kali to break her boon to Vrinda by killing Jalandhar

Vrinda takes her marriage vows with Vishnu this time as Jalandhar walks to her chambers and feels something odd. Shiv says that with each marital vow Vrinda takes Jalandhar's security boon gets weakened. Parvati feels very restless and asks Shiv what is happening, Shiv answers saying that when her bhakt and her boon is at risk then she would feel that way for sure. Vrinda completes her vows and hands herself over to Vishnu. Parvati realises what is happening and Vishnu returns to his original form. Vrinda is devastated as she realises what has happened. She accuses Vishnu of destroying everything for her. Parvati is furious and says that a woman's respect is higher than anything else and that she herself will end Vishnu today. She takes the form of Mahakali. Vrinda asks Narayan why he did this to her.

Kali walks towards Vishnu as Vrinda forbids him to give her any explanations. Vrinda says she would rather not live with this feeling of being impure and walks on to kill herself. Narayan tries to stop her but she says that she will hand herself over to fire. Jalandhar walks into Vrinda's room and sees the marriage fire and is confused. Vrinda sits on the pyre as Narayan watches. Narayan says that she will soon know the reason. Vrinda curses Narayan and says that one day even his wife and her purity will be questioned and he would be helpless. kali reaches Vrinda's side as she calls out to her. Vrinda burns as Jalandhar knows something is amiss with her. Kali now turns to Vishnu who refuses to fight her. Kali raises her sword at Vishnu but Shiv stops her. Shiv says that in future Narayan has to take human form and this curse of Vrinda will give his journey a path.