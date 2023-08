Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty is talked about all around the world. Nearly 30 years after being crowned as the Miss World, her beauty is still unmatchable. Recently, a BJP minister in Maharashtra sparked a controversy with his remark over eating fish daily. The minister said that the daily consumption of fish will make one's “eyes as beautiful” as those of Aishwarya’s. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, says women in 40s and 50s are the most beautiful

‘Eating fish will make eyes as beautiful as those of Aishwarya Rai,’ says Maharashtra minister

In a video going viral on social media, state tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit can be seen making an appearance at a public function in north Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. In the video, the minister said, "People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you)."

Watch: Controversies about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The 68-year-old minister went on to add, “Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her. The fish contains some oils, it makes your skin smooth.”

Women Panel Seeks Explanation

The remarks made by the BJP leader landed him into controversy after a women's panel sought an explanation about his remarks within three days.

Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar asked Gavit to submit an explanation in three days about his comments. A letter uploaded by the chief of Maharashtra Women’s Commission Rupali Chakankar on social media read, “Videos have gone viral in which you have made insulting comments against women. There have been reactions to your comments in society. People’s representatives should be cautious of their comments as it creates a long lasting impression on the society.”

The letter added, “You should submit your clarification in three days before the state women’s commission. A state’s progress is defined on women and their safety.”

Neither Aishwarya Rai nor her team has yet reacted to the controversial remarks made by the Maharashtra minister.