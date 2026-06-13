Maharashtra CM Fadnavis SLAMS Pranit More, says stand-up should follow ‘Minimum parameters of dignity’

Read further to know what the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has commented on the Pranit More 'Rs 370 ki biryani' row.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis SLAMS Pranit More, says stand-up should follow ‘Minimum parameters of dignity’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally broke his silence on the mess around comedian Pranit More’s ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ joke. He made it clear, freedom of expression isn’t a free pass to ignore basic decency. Comedy, in his view, has to respect dignity. Speaking to reporters on June 12, 2026, Fadnavis tackled the backlash over More’s recent stand-up act. He said, yes, the Constitution gives everyone the right to speak up, but there are limits for a reason. He didn’t mince words either. “Everyone loves stand-up comedy; honestly, I watch it too. But chasing laughs can’t come at the cost of society’s boundaries or someone’s dignity,” Fadnavis said, according to ANI. “That’s not just offensive, it’s plain wrong.” He pointed out the obvious: unchecked speech hurts people.

How the Controversy Started

This uproar started when Pranit More, better known now as a Bigg Boss 19 contestant made a joke about ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ in a show. The bit exploded online, with people divided but a lot calling it offensive. More posted an apology, but things weren’t dying down.

Next thing you know, the Maharashtra Cyber Police filed an FIR. It’s not just More in trouble. The FIR also names Gurgaon’s Himanshu Jangra and Dr. Sejal Pawar. They’re being investigated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the IT Act, 2000. All three have to present themselves to the Cyber Cell. The case is still rolling.

Why Others Are Involved

The complaint goes beyond the biryani joke. Himanshu Jangra is also under fire for some pretty explicit public comments he made about expecting sexual favors from a date, social media came down hard on him. Dr. Sejal Pawar? Her name came up after she allegedly joked about male cadavers during medical training, and the clip went viral. She apologized too, but the backlash kept building. Now, all three are wrapped into the same legal mess.

National Commission for Women Steps In

This moved fast. The National Commission for Women got involved and called both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before them on June 22. They even wrote to the Haryana DGP asking for strong action.

Where Fadnavis Stands

Fadnavis doesn’t have a problem with comedy, he says. He enjoys stand-up. But he also respects the idea of a line, humor shouldn’t cross into disrespect. He isn’t asking for bans. He wants comedians, clubs, and media platforms to monitor themselves. If they don’t, the law will step in, as it’s doing now.

What Happens Next

Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr. Sejal Pawar have to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to answer questions. More and Jangra also face the NCW on June 22. The investigation’s ongoing, so more legal trouble could still be waiting. This ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ flap is now much more than a viral joke, it’s about where to draw the line between free speech, comedy, and responsibility. The chief minister’s clear: the government’s watching this space, and stand-up won’t get a blank check to defy the law or basic decency.

A Changing Climate for Stand-Up

Indian stand-up has faced FIRs before, but things seem to be escalating faster these days. A single viral clip can quickly spiral into legal chaos, official statements, and national headlines. For comedians, that means it’s open season to challenge the rules but it’s also a warning: push boundaries if you want, but dignity isn’t up for grabs.

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