Maheep Kapoor speculates Sanjay Kapoor's reaction to daughter Shanaya Kapoor's intimate scenes: 'Inside, Sanjay will be like...'

's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in July. She will be launched by 's Dharma Productions. While the details of her debut film have been kept under wraps, her mother Maheep Kapoor has speculated how would Sanjay react if he sees his daughter Shanaya performing intimate scenes on screen.

Maheep said that Sanjay would be taken aback if he sees Shanaya doing intimate or kissing scenes. However, she stressed that he would not interfere in her work and remain quiet. "Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he'll keep quiet," Maheep told Peeping Moon.

In March, Karan Johar had taken to Twitter to make the big announcement about launching Shanaya into Bollywood. "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for the film details!" KJo had tweeted.

Within a few minutes, trolls barged into the scene to criticize KJo and Shanaya with nepotism jibes. From calling Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism to accusing Shanaya of going under the knife to enhance her looks before her much-awaited Bollywood debut, the trolls showed no mercy whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor had shared his excitement on Instagram and written, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My daughter is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film! #DCASquad."

Shanaya is producer and veteran actor 's niece, and first cousin of actors , , and .