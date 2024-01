Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been in the news. We know that he has filed a case of fraud worth Rs 15 crores against his former company associates in a court in Jharkhand. The ace cricketer is also coming up with a project with Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan. Of late, MS Dhoni was seen in Dubai with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Nupur Sanon and Abdu Rozik. A pic where Sakshi Dhoni is seated in the lap of the cricketer also went viral all over. Now, fans have found out some pics of Ziva Dhoni from the holiday. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri hops on the 'Thala for a reason' trend as she thanks fans for all the love

Ziva Dhoni, a little scene stealer

Ziva Dhoni has shared a video of hers on her Instagram page. We can see the little one with her dad. Dressed in a black outfit with sneakers, the young lady carries a chic pink hand bag with her. Ziva Dhoni looks every bit a little fashionista. We can safely say that both mom Sakshi Rawat and she have a love for dresses.

The Indian cricketer kept in simple in a shirt with palm designs and denims. We can see that he is back to 2011 look with the long hair. Fans cannot get over how Ziva Dhoni looks like a mirror image of her mom.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi became parents to Ziva in 2015. The little one is adored by 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Visuals of her praying during the Chennai IPL matches have warmed hearts of all Thala Dhoni fans. While Sara Tendulkar is one of the national crushes, the tiny tot brigade of Indian cricketers is not far behind.