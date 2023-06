Mahesh Babu's first look teaser of Guntur Kaaram is winning the internet. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram marks the duo's third collaboration, which has come after a gap of 12 years. They have worked together in Athadu and Khaleja. The title as well as the first glimpse of Guntur Kaaram were unveiled on Mahesh Babu's late father, actor Krishna’s birthday. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film has Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela as the leading ladies.

Mahesh Babu Breaks Pushpa 2 Record

Going by the latest update, Mahesh Babu has now broken the record set by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 with Guntur Kaaram’s first glimpse. The teaser of Allu Arjun’s most awaited sequel, Pushpa 2 had created an all-time high record by clocking over 20.45 million views within 24 hours. Guntur Kaaram broke the record by amassing over 21 million plus views in 24 hours.

Telugu film production house Haarika & Hassine Creations in a tweet revealed that Guntur Kaaram has also set an all time record with 25 million real-time views in just 24 hours. Alongside the glimpse video, they wrote, “All Time Record. ?? ???????+ Real-time Views in just 24 hours. The Highly Inflammable MASS STRIKE from #GunturKaaram created a BLAST.”

Trending Now

Watch Guntur Kaaram Teaser:

Check out the poster of the film here:

MAHESH BABU - TRIVIKRAM FILM TITLED ‘GUNTUR KAARAM’... On legendary actor #Krishna’s birth anniversary today, director #Trivikram unveils the title of his forthcoming #MaheshBabu starrer with an eye-catching teaser + #FirstLook posters… The title: #GunturKaaram… The actor will… pic.twitter.com/sHm80XrkYs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2023

With the teaser of Guntur Kaaram creating records, one can only imagine what impact the film would have. Guntur Kaaram is slated to release next year on January 13 as a Makar Sankranti gift to the audience.Guntur Kaaram has reportedly also secured a lucrative OTT deal but details are still sketchy on that front.