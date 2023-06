Mahesh Bhatt addressed the nepotism debate in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, where the filmmaker claimed that the nepotism debate is manufactured. Mahesh Bhatt said, It is manufactured beyond the limit, but there is also a truth that there is a tendency to make a successful production with the insider, and so the doors are shut for the outsiders, but it's always the outsiders who come in the rage. That's why we have seen historically that insular people, inward-looking people, close the doors to the outsiders, and sooner or later they suffocate and die. It's exaggerated, but there is no denial that families keep the kingdom". Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt comes to daughter Alia Bhatt's defence on having limited space in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone [Exclusive]

Watch the exclusive video of Mahesh Bhatt calling the debate on nepotism manufactured with valid points.

Further convincing more on this nepotism topic, Mahesh Bhatt said," There are two views to it: one is why not, why can't I hand over the genetic assets of my own, and the other is if this keeps on happening, what happens to the people who come from outside? So the debate keeps on going, but the fact at the end is that the power fortunately lies in the people, and it is they who decide.". Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt spills beans on not having kids with Manish Makhija; how Mahesh Bhatt's one text pushed her from alcoholism to sobriety

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt is today's most successful actress, and she too, in one of her interviews, claimed that it is the people who have made her the star that she is today, and there are many star kids who don't have a successful run compared to outsiders. Once, the Heart of Stone actress said that she hasn't forced anyone to watch her and they can stop if they want, while Alia was massively trolled for this statement. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt had to reshoot Heart of Stone because of THIS reason [Exclusive]

Trending Now

While talking about Mahesh Bhatt he is known to give chance to outsiders and make films with them, in the initial time Kangana Ranaut too had got work from Mahesh Bhatt who started the nepotism debate on the industry on Karan Johar's Koffee Wit Karan couch.