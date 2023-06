Mahesh Bhatt is extremely proud of his darling daughter Alia Bhatt, who is the biggest actress in tinsel town in terms of acting, being the box office queen, and more. Alia has come a long way in her journey, no matter how much she is picked over the nepotism debate, but she is undeniably talented, and talking to Mahesh Bhatt in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we spoke about the chatter about her having a small role in Heart of Stone and what his reaction is to seeing Alia reach high as she is the most gifted actor in Bollywood right now. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Mahesh Bhatt said," First of all, using the most gifted actor for Alia is not the right thing because the industry is full of extraordinary talents. And I would not burden that girl of mine with the delusion that she is the most talented actor. She has had a successful inning so far based on her choices and the contributions of writers and directors to her brand".

Watch the video of Mahesh Bhatt talk about why his daughter Alia Bhatt chose to do a small role in her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Defending his daughter over choosing Heart of Stone and the talks around having a limited screen space, Bhatt added, "Well, it's an international project in Hollywood where you have very renowned star Gal Gadot, so to be a part of a project like that that reaches into other territory is a new high, and I am not talking about my child only but the whole young generation who have taken the sky as their limit, and in my case it happens to be my one child; she is a representative of this age and what the Indian young cinema looks like.".

The filmmaker went to add, "And to reach Hollywood, you have to begin with a role that is engaging, and I bet she wouldn't have done that if she wouldn't have found it worthy of the time that she gave to it, and I don't know what the entire script is unless she comes and gives me the script, but I believe she has an interesting role", concluded Mahesh Bhatt.