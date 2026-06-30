Mahesh Bhatt compares Main Vaapis Aaunga to Highway? Pens heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali's latest film

Three weeks after its theatrical release, Main Vaapis Aaunga continues to impress both audiences and industry veterans. Mahesh Bhatt's heartfelt appreciation for Imtiaz Ali's directorial has now added another milestone to the film's successful journey. Here's what he wrote.

Three weeks after its release, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapis Aaunga is still drawing crowds. Now, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has weighed in with high praise. In a letter shared by Variety India, Bhatt called Ali’s film a “rebellion” against today’s spectacle-heavy cinema, Main Vaapis Aaunga, which hit theaters on June 12, 2026, brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. Both critics and audiences have embraced the depth of its storytelling, Ali’s touch as director, and the performances across the board. Bhatt put it simply: a lot of films make a big noise when they arrive. This one slips in quietly and then stays with you.

“We’re living in a time when movies race to impress with speed and spectacle and adrenaline,” he wrote. “The marketplace wants certainty and noise. In that world, a film that tries to really listen to what’s going on inside people, it almost feels rebellious.” For him, it wasn’t just the plot that mattered. What really hit home was what the film hungered for underneath the surface.

Bhatt also remembered something familiar in Ali’s work. He thought back to Highway, Ali’s 2014 film starring Bhatt’s daughter, Alia. That film, he said, had a kind of silent scream running through it, a story about the struggles of young women that most of us pretend not to hear. Highway didn’t burn up the box office, but Bhatt said it shone a light into dark corners most films avoid. He sees the same searching instinct alive in Main Vaapis Aaunga.

Not everyone saw the film’s success coming. According to Bhatt, “Many had declared it dead on arrival.” That’s what happens to films that don’t play by the rules. Yes, the box office keeps score in numbers, and numbers matter. But, he argues, the audience sometimes feels authenticity before critics do. The way people keep turning up for this movie shows, no matter how loud or cynical things get, people still want stories that matter on a deeper level.

Bhatt ended his note on a thought about the real legacy of movies. Fads come and go, algorithms come and go, but what lasts are the films that bear the creator’s fingerprints. That’s what, for him, makes Main Vaapis Aaunga stand out. Three weeks in, Main Vaapis Aaunga is still thriving, even with skeptics counting it out early. It’s a mix of great performances from Diljit Dosanjh, breakout turns from Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and the steady presence of Naseeruddin Shah. The film is already being called an unlikely comeback for director-driven, mid-budget Hindi movies.

Mahesh Bhatt reshaped Indian cinema with Arth in the 1980s and went on to direct classics like Saaransh, Naam, Aashiqui, and Sadak. His strength has always been crafting deeply personal, emotional stories, he’s long backed filmmakers who put heart before formula. With this letter, Bhatt is adding to the groundswell. Main Vaapis Aaunga isn’t just a box office winner. It’s proof people still make space for cinema that tries to listen.

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