The entire Kapoor and Bhatt Khandaan are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby and D-Day is here. We reported that Alia was admitted to the hospital this morning and hubby Ranbir Kapoor was along with her. While we all are waiting for the good news, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt too cannot contain his excitement. As the excited-to-be grandfather confirms of daughter Alia being admitted to the hospital he spoke to ETimes and said that he is eagerly waiting for the new sun to rise, a fresh sparkling dew drop of life.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor making their way to the hospital ahead of the actress's delivery

Mahesh Bhatt was the happiest with his daughter Alia's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and during their wedding time he applied the mehendi of both their names on his palm. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April and within 7 months of their marriage the girl is all set to have their first baby.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy within three months of her marriage and was massively trolled for the same. The Brahmastra actress even gave back to the trollers and said they shouldn't worry about her life. While even added them of being unhappy in life. While Shaheen Bhatt too slammed the haters for claiming Alia being pregnant before marriage. Ranbir was extremely happy with his evoking a after and happily spoke about it in media. The Brahmastra actor always confessed of wanting a baby girl to Alia wishing to have a baby boy. Now within few hours we will learn it's a girl or boy.