Mahesh Bhatt makes BIG statement about granddaughter Raha: 'She'll outdistance Ranbir and Alia by miles'

Mahesh Bhatt has made a BIG statement about granddaughter Raha Kapoor, saying she has a "different vibe" and could potentially outshine parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt by miles.

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Mahesh Bhatt talked about his granddaughter Raha Kapoor and why he feels she is different from everyone else in the family. “Raha has a different energy to her,” said the Bhatt, adding that she can go much further than her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia in November 2022 and has been in news frequently with her parents trying to keep her away from constant media attention. Mahesh Bhatt’s latest statements have once again put the young Kapoor in the eye of the storm.

Mahesh Bhatt states Raha has a different vibe

“She'll outdistance Ranbir Kapoor and Alia by miles. "She's different. She has a different vibe." says Mahesh Bhatt in an interview. He said this talking about the young members of his family and the attributes he sees in Raha. He says there's something special about her presence that sets her apart from others.

Raha might surpass Ranbir and Alia

Mahesh Bhatt’s statement has raised few eyebrows as both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are big names already in Hindi cinema. Both actors have had successful careers and have strong fan followings but Bhatt thinks there is something unique about Raha. It is too early to say if she would ever join films, but the filmmaker feels that she has the qualities to make a big mark of her own.

Mahesh Bhatt connects with Pooja Bhatt

Bhatt also talked about the similarities that he sees between Raha and his daughter Pooja Bhatt. He remembered when Pooja was small and said that sometimes seeing Raha reminds him of those days. For Mahesh Bhatt, his time with Raha has also seen him witness the generational changes in the family. He has several times said about the happiness she has brought to the family.

Fans already like Raha

Fans are always excited when Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha make a rare appearance as the couple has largely kept her away from the limelight. Online photos and videos of the couple with their daughter often attract a lot of attention. There is no confirmation as of now about Raha following her parents into films. But Mahesh Bhatt’s words suggest he sees a strong personality and a bright future in his granddaughter.

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