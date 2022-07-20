Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's affair; recalls how she and Vikram Bhatt fell in love on Dastak sets

Sushmita Sen has been hitting headlines ever since Lalit Modi announced their relationship. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has now recalled how Sushmita and his brother Vikram Bhatt fell in love with each other on the sets of their 1996 film Dastak.