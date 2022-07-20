has been hitting headlines ever since former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the former Miss Universe. While both Sushmita and Lalit have slammed their haters for judging their relationship, has recalled how Sushmita and his brother fell in love with each other on the sets of their 1996 film . Also Read - Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen for accusing her of playing the 'victim card'; 'Let's leave everything to time'

The filmmaker revealed that the romance between Vikram and Sushmita started in the Seychelles and they grew closer when they began interacting on a daily basis. Bhatt described Sushmita an unusual girl by the standards of the mainstream film industry. He also lauded Sushmita for living her life at her own terms.

"I gave her an idea of Dastak and she instantly said yes. And the rest was history. But during the making of Dastak, Vikram's romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That's how the romance began," Mahesh Bhatt told TOI.

He further added, "I always remember her (Sushmita Sen) fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must, in the second decade of the 21st century, give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms.”

Back then, Sushmita and Vikram's relationship had become the talk of the town. The director had once admitted that his love affair with Sushmita was the cause behind his broken marriage with his wife, Aditi.

Recently, Sushmita hit back at those who called her a gold digger after her news of dating Lalit Modi went viral. "It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming... The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met. All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character... monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

She further added, "I dig deeper than Gold... and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!! I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine. Cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun�.perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!"