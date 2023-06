Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone trailer dropped, and her few glimpses kept her fans glued to the screen. They watched the trailer more than 100 times only to look at her. Alia looks phenomenal in the trailer alongside Gal Gadot, and they together are making the wait difficult to watch the film. Alia has been receiving a lot of praise from her fans and loved ones. BollywoodLife got exclusively in touch with Mahesh Bhatt as he is promoting his next release, 1920: Horrors Of Hearts, where he happily mentioned about his daughter Alia reshooting a few scenes of Heart Of Stone and how she had to travel all over Brazil to shoot only for two days, and this was quite a revelation for us. Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Speaking about how movie makers are adamant about making a perfect film, his daughter Alia had to travel for two days to Portugal all over again because there were some scenes that didn't come out properly. Alia Bhatt had begun shooting for Heart Of Stone in May, soon after getting married to in April. Later, she announced her pregnancy in June, and fans spotted her baby bump while she was filming with Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt didn't want to leave the opportunity as it was her first English, and so she continued shooting during her pregnancy as well. Speaking to Variety she said, "It was my first big-screen Hollywood experience, and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant, so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless, easy, and comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and well I was treated." Alia Bhatt looks wow in the trailer while there were few complaints about she having limited screen space in the trailer, to which she assured that there is more than what audience are seeing and is not worried about having limited screen space.