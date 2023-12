Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal has created waves all over the country. Even almost a month after its release the buzz around the film is quite strong. Now, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has also raised the film and lauded son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor for his exceptional performance. Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh Bhatt shared that the film is a cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: After Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan; check exciting deets

Animal: Mahesh Bhatt praises son in law Ranbir Kapoor's performance

Praising Ranbir's performance in the film, Mahesh Bhatt said, 'In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey.' Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother hits back at trolls for complaining about villain Bobby Deol being a Muslim convert

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt doesn't share a typical father and son in law bond. They both adore each other personally and professionally. Ranbir Kapoor who appeared on television reality show Indian Idol 14 to promote his film Animal was taken back when he was showed a video of Mahesh Bhatt. In the video, Mahesh Bhatt praised Ranbir Kapoor's acting abilities. He also stated that Ranbir no doubt is a great actor, but he is hands down the best father of the world. Bhatt said the way Ranbir's eye lights up every time he is with Raha is a sight to behold. After hearing such kind words from his father-in-law, Ranbir got emotional and stated that usually his father-in-law don't say such things on his face hence right now he is feeling very emotional.

Animal has become one of the highest grossers of 2023, not just that, many from Bollywood have also praised the film to a great extent. And while the frenzy around it continues, Animal becomes Ranbir's biggest hit till date, and also the most successful A-rated film in Indian cinema.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already announced sequel of Animal which is titled as Animal Park. Sandeep stated that he is unfazed by the criticism received for Animal. He shared that Animal Park will be darker and meaner.