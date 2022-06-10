Mahima Chaudhary talks about her daughter's special gesture during her breast cancer recovery and it will melt your heart

Mahima Chaudhary who recovered from breast cancer revealed how her more daughter's special gesture moved her. While her journey in fighting breast cancer, she got immense support from her family, but her daughter was like a huge pillar for her. Talking about Ariana's special gesture in her recent chat with ETimes, Mahima said, "She categorically told me that she'll stay at home because she didn't want to risk the COVID virus from coming home as I was in my recovery stage. So, she didn't go to school when it reopened after the COVID phase. She took her classes online, they gave her that provision." Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari ultimate condom quiz: How many types of flavours are available in the market? Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka answer all questions

Mahima Chaudhary was diagnosed with breast cancer and she got recovered in a very initial stage; her story of fighting the cancer is highly inspiring. Mahima Chaudhary revealed in her video posted by that she recovered from cancer and even opened up about being terrified when learnt about the deadly disease. While narrating her story to Anupam Kher she broke down and it indeed shattered many hearts. Mahima Chaudhary has come a long way in her journey and she is no less than a hero for admirers and well-wishers.

Anupam Kher shared Mahima's story with the world and called her a hero

"You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!."

Mahima will be seen in Anupam's next show web show Signature and she asked him if she could wear a wig and be a part of it, and then her breast cancer story came out in open. Mahima made her debut with in Pardes helmed by in 1997 and since then has worked in many Bollywood films.