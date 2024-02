Mahira Khan is a very popular name in the film industry. The Pakistani actress made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Raees. Though she did not appear in any Indian film post that due to the political scenario shared by the two countries, she managed to leave a mark on all with Raees. Mahira is one of the most famous Pakistani actresses. In October last year, Mahira Khan got married for the second time to Salim Karim and their beautiful pictures took over social media. Recently, rumours spread that Mahira Khan and Salim Karim are expecting their first child. Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is expecting her first child with husband Salim Karim?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's THIS family member recommended Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's name for Raees?

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy reports

As per the reports, it was being rumoured that Mahira Khan is pregnant and she has withdrawn from some of he projects including Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo that is to stream on Netflix. Well, the Pakistani actress has now responded to these rumours. To Express Tribune, Mahira Khan set the record straight stating that she is not pregnant and also about the Netflix's series. She was quoted saying, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." Not much is known about this web series as yet. It is being reported that Mahira Khan also has another digital project in her kitty that is yet to receive a title. Also Read - Atif Aslam all set for his Bollywood comeback; Other Pakistani celebs we wish to see in Indian movies and web series

Trending Now

It was a reddit post that suggested that Mahira Khan is due to deliver in the month of August or September. Well, all these rumours can rest in peace now as Mahira Khan has herself put an end to it. Before Salim Karim, Mahira Khan was married to Ali Askari. She has a son with him. It was in 2015 that she got divorced from Ali Askari. Years later, in 2023, Mahira Khan got married to Salim Karim. It was a dreamy wedding with the couple surrounded by their closest people.

Here's a look at TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Mahira Khan is best known for her role in daily soap Humsafar. She shared the screen space with Fawad Khan in this one. The show aired on Zindagi channel.