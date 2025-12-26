Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa to Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir: TOP most awaited on-screen couples of Pakistani dramas set to…

Love stories have consistently been the main theme in Pakistani dramas, while the audience's attention is immediately caught by the couples portrayed on screen, whose main performers easily build up the chemistry between them.

Romantic tales have always formed the heart of Pakistani dramas, and audiences instantly fall in love with on-screen couples whose lead actors create undeniable chemistry. So far, Pakistani television has given fans ample couples who, though on screen, created magic in their viewers' hearts and souls, long after the serials were over and off-air. The pair of Mahira Khan with Fawad Khan, Wahaj Ali paired with Yumna Zaidi, and Hamza Ali Abbasi paired with Ayeza Khan created iconic couples because their emotions seemed so very real and palpable. As 2026 draws closer, audiences are excited yet again, while the new on-screen couples are ready to weave their spell.

Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

One of the most-awaited new pairings is Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir. The two stars were going to appear together for the first time in Ayee Jazba-e-Dil, directed by Farooq Rind. Recently, Maya Ali shared BTS pictures and moments from the set of the drama, which immediately went into the trends and kept the audience curious about it. The drama will be airing on Green Entertainment and is expected to have a good romantic storyline. With an experienced director and two powerful performers, viewers also expect this fresh pairing to leave a mark.

Mahira Khan with Fahad Mustafa

Other exciting pairing includes the comeback of Mahira Khan with Fahad Mustafa, yet again after their successful film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. This time, both will be seen in a fresh feature film venture by Big Bang Entertainment, directed by Bilal Atif Khan, along with comedian Tabish Hashmi in a significant role. The project is already being labeled as one of the big releases of Pakistan for 2026, and their fans are already quite eager to see the return of Mahira-Fahad’s chemistry on a bigger scale.

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali

However, the most discussed pairing is going to be between Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali. In Mitti De Bawey, both superstars are going to share the screen for the first time. Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with excitement. The Syed Wajahat Hussain-directed film is being filmed at various locations in Punjab. Wahaj has started shooting, whereas Mahira will join soon after wrapping up promotions of her upcoming film. The narrative absolutely guarantees powerful feelings and thorough character presentations and is written by Faiza Iftikhar. Overall, it is a promising year for Pakistani dramas in 2026, as there will be new pairings, interesting stories, and skilled creators working together, so the audience will not forget those shows.

If the expectations for these projects are met, the year could go down in history as one of the best in terms of on-screen chemistry for Pakistani TV.

