Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen in the film Raees which worked well at the box office. However, due to the political situation between the two countries, she could not be a part of any other Bollywood film. But, this has not stopped her from expressing her admiration and love for Shah Rukh Khan. In several interviews, Mahira Khan has spoken about Shah Rukh Khan and how well he treated her while filming Raees. Recently, at The Arts Council of Pakistan, Mahira Khan once again spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and his recent release Pathaan. It seems this did not go down well with Pakistani senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan.

On Twitter, Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan made a really nasty comment against . He alleged that the actress has a mental problem and that she flatters Indian actors for money. He also made a comment against Anwar Maqsood and said that he is drunk these days. Dr Khan called Mahira and Anwar Maqsood 'shameless'. The tweet has gone viral and it has made it to the headlines.

Check out Dr Afnan Ullah Khan's tweet below:

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

Here is a video of Mahira Khan while in converation with Anwar Maqsood when she brought in Pathaan. She also shared what she has in common with Shah Rukh Khan and praised him for his gentlemanly behaviour.

Check out Mahira Khan's video below:

Mahira Khan is yet to respond to the comment made.