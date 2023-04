Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan set the screens on fire with their stunning chemistry in Raees. They were paired opposite each other for the first time and they ruled screens and how! Their song Zaalima is still a huge hit amongst popular love songs on various music streaming apps. The song is a romantic number between Aasiya and Raees played by Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. During the shoot of the song, the actress was super nervous about the scenes they were going to shoot for Zaalima. The actress was skeptic if anything might go wrong. Also Read - While Arjun Kapoor can't make chai, here's looking at Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who are excellent chefs

Mahira Khan talks about Shah Rukh Khan teasing her during the Zaalima song shoot for Raees

Mahira Khan has made it to the entertainment news after a long time due to her podcast interview. While talking to a new portal, Mahira recalls the time when she and Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Raeees and the romantic number Zaalima. She recalls being all scared during the shoot and the rest of the cast members would tease her a lot on the sets. Mahira shares that she used to be scared 'ki kuch jyadana ho jaye'. She would tell Shah Rukh Khan that he cannot kiss her here and that he cannot do it. The superstar would ask her what has happened to her. "He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, 'Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai," she told Anupama Chopra on the All About Movies podcast.

Mahira further adds that they were clueless about the hook step for Zaalima and hence, it became a little joke on the sets. They would joke that since nothing can be done, let's make the noses kiss. Shah Rukh would ask her if it was okay for her now whenever they would shoot nose kisses. "In my heart, I would be like, 'What do you know?'," Mahira says, quotes Koimoi.com.

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Mahira was seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Nayyar Eijaz and Mehmood Aslam. She was also seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of Pathaan. He has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.