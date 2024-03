Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been making headlines ever since there were strong rumours about her expecting her first baby with hubby Salim Karim. Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim in the dreamiest way possible. The fans are still not over how radiantly gorgeous Mahira looked as a bride. Lately, Mahira reacted to the rumours of being pregnant with her first baby. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and his alleged hidden social media accounts send netizens in Sherlock mode; discover old chats with Mahira Khan

In her latest interview with a YouTube channel, she reacted to the rumours when asked about the weirdest rumour she has recently heard about her, to which she said," Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."

Mahira Khan is head over heels in love with her hubby Salim Karim and mentions what she loves about him and one thing that she tolerates about her husband. "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

Mahira Khan made her acting debut in Bollywood with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, the actress had once said that how ban on Pakistani artists in India affected her as there were few Bollywood projects that she had signed and was looking for making a career in the Hindi film industry. "It was unexpected. I’d finished the film, it was going just fine. Then suddenly this attack happens, and politically, everything gets… It’s always political, it’s always political. With India, it’s always political. But the fact that it would get this messy"

