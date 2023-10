Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time on 2nd October. The popular Pakistani actress has found love in businessman, Salim Karim. Mahira Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the wedding. She also shared a very emotional video which is going viral online. As soon as Mahira shared the post, Pakistani and Bollywood actors have wished the couple on their wedding. Also Read - Want Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan back in Bollywood? Raees director makes a case as Pakistan cricket team arrives in India

Mahira Khan shares a beautiful picture from her wedding with Salim Karim

On Tuesday, Mahira Khan shared a gorgeous wedding picture with her now husband on the photo-sharing app. The picture sees Mahira in the embrace of Salim. The two are touching their noses which is one of the most romantic gestures. Mahira looks breathtakingly beautiful while Salim compliments her in a bandh gala. The grand wedding was an extremely emotional and private affair. Mahira wrote 'Bismillah,' in the caption to mark the new beginnings in her life. Mahira's picture post is going viral in the entertainment news. Also Read - Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar: Pakistani stars who made anti-India, anti-Bollywood comments

Pakistani and Bollywood celebs wish Mahira Khan on her wedding

A lot of Pakistani actors such as Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Aima Baig, Saboor Ali, Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane and many more wished her on their wedding. Bollywood celebrities such as Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy and more celebs also wished Mahira Khan on her grand wedding. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also liked the post shared by Mahira on her Instagram handle. Check out the wishes here: Also Read - Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed: Meet Pakistani actors in Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Mahira Khan shares her wedding video

The Raees actress shared a video online in which we saw the beautiful Nikah ceremony. Mahira's son was with her throughout the wedding. And when they said 'Qubool Hai' and embraced each other, Mahira's family broke into tears. Mahira and Salim also broke into tears. The video went viral online.

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. They have a son together. Mahira and Ali parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Salim tied the knot in Bhurban on 2nd October.

Mahira Khan made her acting debut in Bollywood with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Fans appreciated Mahira's chemistry with the Jawan and Pathaan star. Unfortunately, after the movie was released, Pakistani actors were banned from working in India. Recently, Pakistani cricketers were granted visas for the ICC World Cup. And it has now made fans wonder if Pakistani actors would be allowed to work in India again.