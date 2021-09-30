Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's biographical sports drama to hit the screens on THIS date

After MayDay we will see the second release of in 2022 as the makers of his upcoming biographical sports drama, Maidaan, has announced the release date of the film. The period venture will hit the screens on June 3rd at the global box office. The star shared the release date of the film and tweeted, "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022." Also Read - 'Well read, prankster, punctual,' Esha Gupta relives her memories of working with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/bmHM2sf8qm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2021

Talking about Maidaan, it is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. The film features The Family Man actress as the female lead. Talking to an entertainment portal, director Amit Sharma had earlier said that players from Japan, South Korea, France and Thailand will be seen in the match sequences. Praising his leading man, Amit said, “Ajay Sir is a dream actor. His dedication and enthusiasm have gone a long way into making Maidaan the film that it is shaping into. He is just the right fit to play Syed Abdul Rahim , both age-wise and in personality.”So, are you excited for this sports drama? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey and more: Which of these 2022 releases are you most excited about? Vote now