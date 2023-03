Ajay Devgn seems to be in the mood to deliver back-to-back hits. After Drishyam 2, his film Bholaa has made it to the theatres today. And along with it, the teaser of his next titled Maidaan is also out. Ajay Devgn seems to have made all the plans to not give his fans a break and rather release his films back to back. Maidaan is based on a true story and it narrates the story of the golden era of Indian football. Also Read - Bholaa movie review: Kajol calls husband Ajay Devgn's film 'Fab' [Watch Video]

Maidaan teaser is impressive

The teaser of Maidaan is out now and it will definitely give you goosebumps. essays the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim of the Indian football team. The small teaser begins with an introduction to the Indian football team that has been selected for the Olympics for the second time. Within five years of Independence, the Indian Football team got selected for the second time and it was a big deal. The teaser does not give out many details about the match but it shows several montages of the team practicing. In the end, Ajay Devgn says one dialogue that induces patriotism in all. It gives Chak De! India feels for sure. It is powerful in every way. The film is going be one rollercoaster ride filled with emotions.

Maidaan will make it to the theatres on June 23, 2023. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and in a pivotal roles.

Talking about his latest release Bholaa, the film has alread received rave reviews from the critics. It is directed by him and also stars Tabu, Gajraj Rao, and others. It is expected that the film will have a good opening day at the box office. We will have to wait for the official numbers to come in.