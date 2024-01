Pankaj Tripathi is looking forward to the release of Main Atal Hoon, which is going to come out on January 19, 2024. While Pankaj Tripathi is now established as one of the finest actors in India, he too has had to struggle for quite a long time. In an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, he has spoken about how Ram Gopal Varma once rejected him years ago. It seems he had gone to the office of the filmmaker to be cast as a gangster in a side role. Also Read - Mirzapur to Kadak Singh: 5 times Pankaj Tripathi bowled over audience with his acting excellence

How Ram Gopal Varma rejected Pankaj Tripathi

Ram Gopal Varma was in top form in the late 90s and early 20s. Every actor had him on his wish-list. It seems RGV contacted him for a part and made him sit on a bench that could seat around four people. It seems the maker asked him to sit on the edge as if hoping that more people might come and join him. He further said that the Satya maker kept on looking at him, and he felt awkward. He told Pankaj Tripathi that he was done, and he could leave. It seems he never got a call from Ramu. But later on, Ram Gopal Varma appreciated Pankaj Tripathi for his stellar work.

Pankaj Tripathi spills the beans on RGV's Khatarnaak casting

He said it was a good thing that he did not get cast by RGV then. He said on Aap Ki Adalat, "When something isn’t happening in life, never be sad. Something better is going to happen." Pankaj Tripathi said that he saw quite a few intimidating looking men inside and outside the office of Ram Gopal Varma. He said his face was comparatively a lot more decent. Some of them even had scars and marks. They told Pankaj Tripathi that they were actors too. He wondered why did they look so real and menacing. It seems they told him that RGV casted Khatarnaak people in his movies. Apparently, many aspiring actors would roam around Four Bungalows with fake scars and blood to get noticed by the filmmaker.

Watch the trailer of Main Atal Hoon here



Main Atal Hoon is a biographical film by Ravi Jadhav. He is a top filmmaker from the Marathi film industry.