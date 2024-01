Popular Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way since his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur. The handsome actor has time and again proved his acting mettle and aced every role with ease. Pankaj has now become a household name and has gained a lot of popularity among the masses. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon which is a biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Main Atal Hoon actor Pankaj Tripathi reveals how Ram Gopal Varma rejected him after an audition; shares details of 'khatarnaak' casting

The actor spoke his heart out about stereotyping in Bollywood with ANI. Pankaj spilled interesting beans on how a celeb gets stereotyped based on looks. He said that Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani would not be cast as a rich man if he gave an audition due to his look. Pankaj said that if Mukesh Ambani was not a businessman and he went for an audition, he would never be cast as a rich man as he does not look like that.

Watch Pankaj Tripathi's video

The National Award-winning actor Pankaj even said that cinema has created a stereotype that a doctor looks like this and an engineer looks like this. He even said that during auditions, even junior artists are required to look affluent and elegant. He said that in films we see Katrina Kaif as doctors, but asked how many times have we seen them at AIIMS? He even said that the overall situation is changing now.

On the work front, Pankaj will be seen in Main Atal Hoon which will be directed by Ravi Jadhav and presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Main Atal Hoon will be released in cinemas on January 19.