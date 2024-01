Pankaj Tripathi has given so many amazing performances on the big screen. Not only that, he is ruling the digital space as well. He has proved that he can do any character brilliantly. He is an amazing performer and now, we all got to see another spectacular performance by him in Main Atal Hoon. The movie has released today (January 19) and is getting all the love. The film is a biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, before the film could taste success, it has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, many big films like Animal, Sam Bahadur, Jawan and others have fallen prey to piracy. These movies were leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla and more sites.

Main Atal Hoon leaked online

Now, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon has also leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla. Yes, as per Latestly, the film is now available online on these sites to download for free. These sites have been a threat to movies and it illegal to indulge in piracy.

BollywoodLife strongly condemns such practices and urges its readers to watch the film in the theatres and on the official digital streaming platform when the movies releases there. Piracy is a punishable criminal offence. By leaking movies and web series, the person is putting down months of hard work to waste. There is a lot of hardwork that goes behind the making of a film or a web series. One must not indulge in such illegal activites and waste the hardwork of so many people.

Main Atal Hoon has been one of the most awaited movies and it has received a lot of praise and appreciation from the audience. Pankaj Tripathi has been praised for his performance.

The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.