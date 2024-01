Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi starrer released on January 19, 2024 in theatres. Main Atal Hoon is a biographical film based on the life of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Actor Pankaj Tripathi plays the titular role in this movie. Early reviews of the film are circulating on social media. Movie-goers have praised Pankaj Tripathi's performance as Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and have called the film an absolute masterpiece. Check out some of the reactions below. Also Read - Metro...In Dino gets a release date: Promises a deep dive into the heart of urban relationships

Main Atal Hoon Review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi's performance

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most remarkable actor that Bollywood industry has. He is known to nail every character with utmost conviction and honesty. With Main Atal Hoon, the actor has once again won the heart of movie goers. Social media usres have reacted how no one can play Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen better than Pankaj Tripathi. Netizens have also appreciated the film and said how the movie should be watch by every Indian. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - Main Atal Hoon actor Pankaj Tripathi reveals how Ram Gopal Varma rejected him after an audition; shares details of 'khatarnaak' casting

'Main ATAL Hoon' reminds us of a powerful message - 'Country Before Party.' Dive into the story of a leader who always put the nation first. A timely film for every Indian! pic.twitter.com/3Sf5rZI2wv — Aditya Jaykar (@BlackPine69) January 19, 2024

Watched #MainATALHoon and I can surely say that it’s going to be a blockbuster. Pankaj Tripathi ne ek baar phir bata diya ki unke jaisa koi nahi…? #MainAtalHoonReview — Vikas Singh (@INDVikasS) January 19, 2024

Main Atal Hoon is written by Rishi Virmanu and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the movie also star actors Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Payal Nair and others in key roles.