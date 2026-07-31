'Main khud lethal weapon hoon': Shalini Passi's BOLD statement at The Traitors 2 launch goes VIRAL

The Traitors 2: Shalini Passi grabbed the spotlight at the launch event after calling herself a "lethal weapon" and warning rivals ahead of Karan Johar's reality show, which premieres on August 13 on Prime Video.

The Traitors 2 contestant Shalini Passi

The Traitors 2: Karan Johar is returning to host the second season of the Amazon Prime Video reality series, The Traitors, following a successful first season. KJo revealed earlier this week that the program will launch on August 13 with 21 competitors, giving viewers a preview of the second season. In front of reporters and photographers, the show was formally launched yesterday, July 30, in Mumbai.

The Traitors 2 contestant list

The contestants who will participate in the new season of Karan Johar's reality show are: Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, Shweta Tiwari, Dalip Tahil, Krystal D'souza, Shalini Passi, Aditya Kulshreshtha, Rida Tharana, Shahneel Gill, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Tanya Puri, Ansh Chopra, Karan Singh, Ikka, Parul Gulati, Prish and Sahil Salathia.

Shalini Passi says she is lethal weapon

Shalini Passi has already started to grab attention right from the show's launch event. During the event of The Traitors, a journalist asked Shalini Passi, one of the many contestants, "Every player has a secret weapon, so what is your secret weapon going to be?"

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To this, Passi replied, "I don't need a secret weapon. Kyuki main khud hi lethal weapon hoon." She further said, "Aur waise bhi chuhon (rats) ko marne ke liye bhramastra ki zaroorat nahi. Main jiske side hoon, either they will win, or I will win."

All about The Traitors 2

Season 2 of The Traitors was shot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in March and April. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode released every Thursday at 12 am. Last year, social media influencers Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the show and earned Rs 70 lakhs.

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