Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 3: Diljit Dosanjh's film builds momentum amid tough competition from other releases

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3: Imtiaz Ali's historical romance starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh continues its steady run at the box office. Backed by positive word-of-mouth, the Partition-era drama has collected Rs 3.16 crore net in India so far.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Imtiaz Ali’s historical romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh, has completed its first three days at the box office. While the film had a slow opening, it witnessed a solid jump on Saturday, driven by positive word-of-mouth and its emotional storytelling set against the 1947 Partition.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3

The movie opened with a modest Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 1 across 2,302 shows. On Day 2 (Saturday), it showed a healthy 60.9% growth, collecting Rs 1.85 crore net from 2,152 shows. This takes its two-day India net total to Rs 3 crore and gross to Rs 3.60 crore. Early Sacnilk estimates for Day 3 (Sunday) show it adding another Rs 0.16 crore net, pushing the current India net to Rs 3.16 crore and gross to Rs 3.79 crore.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film explores a deeply moving love story spanning the Partition, told through the memories of a 95-year-old man as his grandson uncovers the past. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it features Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapur, and Sanjay Suri in key roles. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The CBFC has given it a UA 16+ certification, and the runtime is 2 hours 46 minutes.

Even with a very competitive box office landscape, Main Vaapas Aaunga seems to be building momentum bit by bit, mostly because it lands an emotional connect and has strong performances. Trade observers are saying that if the good word of mouth stays, then the film might manage a decent weekend hold, in a sort of steady way, not too flashy.

Because the story leans on heartfelt moments and Imtiaz Ali’s signature approach, which mixes romance with broader socio-political angles, the movie is slowly finding its crowd. Sure, it may not be a big, explosive opener. Still, the way it grows on Day 2 looks like a genuinely encouraging sign as it moves into weekdays, and that part matters.

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