Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: After witnessing strong Sunday spike, how much has Vedang Raina-Sharvari starrer earned?

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: After witnessing strong Sunday spike, how much has Vedang Raina-Sharvari starrer earned?

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to win hearts for its compelling plot and flawless performances. The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Sanjay Suri in key roles. The film revolves around a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke and his last wish is to rush to Pakistan. As he shifts in and out of recollection, his grandson - played by Diljit Dosanjh - pieces together memories from a pre-Partition past, even as the old man is in his final days.As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 4, Main Vaapas Aaunga was screened across 320 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.01 Cr today (until 9 am today). This brings total India gross collections to Rs 6.61 Cr and total India net to Rs 5.51 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3

Main Vaapas Aaunga's day 3 collection which amounted to Rs 2.50 Cr represented a 35.1% growth from day 2's net collection that stood at Rs 1.85 Cr. The film had collected Rs 2.50 Cr through its 2,155 shows. With this, on day 3. the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 6.60 Cr and total India net collections stood at Rs 5.50 Cr.

Bollywood lauds Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga was lauded right from the day it had hit theatres on June 12. While many appreciated the film for its storytelling, others were flooded for the cast's flawless performances. Among those who were impressed by the film was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who congratulated the team. In her post on Instagram, Zoya wrote, "Congratulations to beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga." Aditi Rao Hydari too was quick to share her appreciation and stressed on the film's poetic and emotional connect with the viewers. She posted, "An Imtiaz Ali film...but I must say more! Poetic, poignant, and real...my brain is still processing and saying, 'Main vaapas jaoongi, phir se dekhoongi.'" Anurag Kashyap too congratulated champion Imtiaz Ali.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's message for Imtiaz read, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!" "It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the storyteller and his country. Dear audience, this is probably the film you have been waiting for and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. ZINDABAD Dost!!!"

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