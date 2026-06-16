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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 4: Diljit Dosanjh's film continues it's WINNING streak despite Monday dip

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali's Partition-era romance starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari earned Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday, taking its India net total to Rs 6.75 crore. Positive word-of-mouth continues to support the film despite strong competition at the box office.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 16, 2026 7:36 AM IST
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 4: Diljit Dosanjh's film continues it's WINNING streak despite Monday dip

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s historical romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, had a slow start at the box office but showed promising signs of growth over the weekend. However, like most films, it witnessed a drop on its first Monday.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4

The film opened with Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 1. On Saturday (Day 2), it recorded a healthy 60.9% jump, collecting Rs 1.85 crore net. After two days, its total India net collection stood at Rs 3 crore and gross at Rs 3.60 crore. On Monday (Day 4), it added Rs 1.25 crore net, taking the four-day India net total to Rs 6.75 crore and gross to Rs 8.10 crore.

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Other releases

The movie is facing stiff competition from several new releases this weekend, including Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. It is also sharing screens with holdovers like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the poignant story of a 95-year-old man who wishes to reconnect with his past and find peace related to the 1947 Partition. The film follows his grandson as he pieces together the fragments of his grandfather’s lost love story and the immense suffering people endured when borders were drawn across the land.

Even with the mixed box office results so far, the movie seems to be getting good reviews from people who have actually watched it, and many are talking about its emotional depth and the way Imtiaz Ali goes about his storytelling, in a very steady kind of way. For now, since there aren’t any big brand new Bollywood releases showing up right away, the next few days will matter a lot to find out if solid word of mouth can help Main Vaapas Aaunga start moving with more pace.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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